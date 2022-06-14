HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HDELY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

