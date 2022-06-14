Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 174,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 22,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,508. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

