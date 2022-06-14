Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $304,090.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00437320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.58 or 1.62140222 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

