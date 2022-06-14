Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the May 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $69.73.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile (Get Rating)
