Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 108,604 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $65,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 1,470,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

