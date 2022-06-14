Horizon Investments LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.27. 81,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

