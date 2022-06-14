Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,659 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

