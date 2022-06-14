Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

AVGO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.81. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

