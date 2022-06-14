Horizon Investments LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,089,592. The firm has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

