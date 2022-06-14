Horizon Investments LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,890 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,360,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $274.53 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

