Horizon Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,348,847 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

