Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,603 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 802,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,542,842. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

