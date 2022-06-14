Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $64.40. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $63.86 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

