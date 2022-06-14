Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.53.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

