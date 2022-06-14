Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 35,580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

