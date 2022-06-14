Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 262,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPIB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 56,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,511. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

