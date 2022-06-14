Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $506.23. 12,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.39 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $555.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

