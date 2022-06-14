Horizon Investments LLC Sells 155,410 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,410 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 387,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.