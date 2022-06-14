Horizon Investments LLC Sells 156,612 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,989. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

