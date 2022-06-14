Horizon Investments LLC Sells 673,399 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $170,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,608 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

