Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.