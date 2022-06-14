Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,131,000 after purchasing an additional 673,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

