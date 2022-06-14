Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031,694 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

