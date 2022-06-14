Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

