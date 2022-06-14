Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.94 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

