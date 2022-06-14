Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seaboard by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $4,086.90 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,577.79 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

