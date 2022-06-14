Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

