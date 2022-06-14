HTMLCOIN Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $547,888.67 and approximately $171.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

