Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

QSR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 37,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.