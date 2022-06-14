Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,098. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.22 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,048.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.