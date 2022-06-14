Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 183,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.