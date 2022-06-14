Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 28,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

