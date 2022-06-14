Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 746,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,542,842. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

