Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $115,239,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,835. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.