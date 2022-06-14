Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 13,305 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

