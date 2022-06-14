Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,834 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,708. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,367 shares of company stock worth $1,766,136. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

