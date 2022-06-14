Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 141,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $32.57.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HSQVY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.