Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 141,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

