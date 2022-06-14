Hyprr (Howdoo) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $256,712.00 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the US dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,617.71 or 1.00313087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

