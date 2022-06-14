ICHI One Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $2.15 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00028976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,749,414 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.