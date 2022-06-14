Idavoll Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

