Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Idena has a market cap of $2.86 million and $145,678.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,722,903 coins and its circulating supply is 60,457,262 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

