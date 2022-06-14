IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 565. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.
IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.
