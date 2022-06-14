Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

ITW stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 24,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,864. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.46 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

