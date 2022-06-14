IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMRA. Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

IMARA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $35,112.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,931,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,417.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 600,430 shares of company stock valued at $828,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

