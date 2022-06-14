Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 482,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000. Fluor makes up approximately 0.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 5,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,456. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

