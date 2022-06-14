Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 482,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000. Fluor makes up approximately 0.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FLR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 5,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,456. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.
In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Fluor Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
