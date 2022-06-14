Impala Asset Management LLC Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,744 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Olin worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

