Impala Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises about 1.8% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of KB Home worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 12,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

