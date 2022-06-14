Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 16,505 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 527,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 5,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

