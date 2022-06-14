Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 201,439 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Impala Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,439 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AerCap by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

AerCap stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

