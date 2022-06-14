Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $34,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

